Nothing has made sense for over a year, so it makes perfect sense that Mick Jagger would be the one to give us our first rockin' COVID-19 anthem. Jagger, who cannot be measured by mere Earth cycles but has nonetheless made 77 trips around the sun, last month released "Eazy Sleazy," a fiery collaboration with Dave Grohl in which he grits his teeth and grouses about a year of quarantine, crazed conspiracies and global depression. It's like your Gen-X older brother teamed up with your Boomer father at an open mic night and laid down a one-take ripper without giving it a second thought.