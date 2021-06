Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Sunday that he will discuss human rights abuses with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet in Switzerland next month. "I'll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not -- we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said in remarks honoring Memorial Day, during which he noted America was founded on the ideal that all men and women are created equal and said the US has an obligation to speak out when it sees human rights abuses.