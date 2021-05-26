Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

CVG adds flights to four coastal destinations

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Dreading driving to the coast for vacation? The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has added four new United Airlines flights. CVG is launching flights to four new destinations on May 27 and May 29. Each new flight will operate three days a week beginning:. Thursday, May 27,...

local12.com
Cincinnati, OH
