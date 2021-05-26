iHeartMedia, Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV Partner to Produce New Scripted Thriller Podcast “Mordeo,” Based on Crypt TV’s Successful Web Series
IHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced “Mordeo,” a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced with Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV. The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Alex Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley.www.horrorsociety.com