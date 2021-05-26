Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

BLUMHOUSE AND MANIAC SECURE RIGHTS TO REAL-LIFE HAUNTING OF SHIRLEY HITCHINGS, LONGEST DOCUMENTED POLTERGEIST HAUNTING IN HISTORY

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an ultra competitive bidding situation, Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have secured the rights to BBC Radio 4’s “The Battersea Poltergeist” podcast, presented by Danny Robins, which the company is developing as the first season of a scripted ongoing series and a companion unscripted series, titled Blumhouse’s Ghost Story. Additionally, the companies have also secured Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.

www.horrorsociety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Dafne Keen
Person
Madeleine Mccann
Person
Jason Blum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Poltergeist#Ghost Stories#Television History#Popular Hauntings#True Story#Maniac Productions#Bbc Radio 4#Apple Podcasts#Bafflegab Productions#Empress Films#Rare Records#Poltergeist#True Hauntings#Drama#Audio Storytelling#Stranger#Book#Television Viewers#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Leigh Janiak's 'Fear Street' Horror Trilogy on Netflix

"How do we end this?" "We have to go back… to where it all started." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Fear Street, an exciting horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer back-to-back for three weeks. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history over hundreds of years. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teens discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films arrive this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. This looks like it's going to be a blast! The more they show from this chilling horror trilogy, the more hyped I am to watch.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Behind-The-Scenes Featurette of Netflix THE SANDMAN

Netflix has released this early look behind the scenes of the first ever screen adaptation of Netflix’s The Sandman, based on the DC comic book series from Neil Gaiman. The Sandman is a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Blumhouse Secures Rights to KAY SCARPETTA Novels

Fans of Patricia Cornwell‘s Kay Scarpetta novels get ready to party! Blumhouse and Comet Pictures have secured the rights to develop the novels into a series. The Kay Scarpetta novels have been incredibly popular since the release of the first book, Post Mortem, in 1990. As a result, many production companies have vied for the rights to turn them into a movie or series.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

BLUMHOUSE AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ COMET PICTURES SECURE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP PATRICIA CORNWELL’S “KAY SCARPETTA” NOVELS INTO MAJOR SCRIPTED SERIES

Blumhouse Television and Comet Pictures – Jamie Lee Curtis’ production company, who Blumhouse has a first look deal with for film and television – have secured the highly-pursued rights to Patricia Cornwell’s “Kay Scarpetta” crime thrillers. The companies are developing an ongoing, one-hour scripted drama series around Scarpetta, the fictional, brilliant and beautiful, forensic pathologist, who is the protagonist in the popular series of Cornwell’s crime novels.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Deep House’ Trailer Blends Aquatic Horror With a Haunted House Story

Get ready to go deep with the spooky, water-logged The Deep House. The new horror film from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down into a sunken house only to discover they’re not alone. In other words, this sounds like a haunted house movie where the house is underwater, and that’s a neat […]
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
MoviesThought Catalog

The Real Origin Story Of The Haunted Annabelle Doll

Annabelle was a famous haunted doll even before she made an appearance in The Conjuring that turned into her very own horror movie, Annabelle, and subsequent sequel/origin story/biopic? Annabelle: Creation. A pair of fame hungry paranormal investigators named Ed and Lorraine Warren told a story about a Raggedy Ann doll given to a young nurse by her mother. The doll turned out to be demonic and was capable of writing menacing notes for the girl and her roommate was well as scratching the girls and even running from room to room.
Books & Literaturewwno.org

Haunted By Boarding School, Phoebe Wynne Twists The Classics In Debut Novel 'Madam'

High above a craggy Scottish cliff - the sea crashing below, ancient castle walls rising above - sits an elite girls boarding school, a fictional school, we should note, and a really strange one, which we soon grasp is training girls for a lot more than their university entrance exams. This is the setting for the creepy Gothic debut novel titled "Madam." Phoebe Wynne wrote it, and she is with us now. Welcome.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Infinite (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Liz Carr, Wallis Day, Kae Alexander, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, and Raffiella Chapman. SYNOPSIS:. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles...
Moviesfilm-book.com

CHRISTINE: Sony and Blumhouse Announce Stephen King Film Reboot

Sony Pictures and Blumhouse have announced an upcoming reboot of the popular 1983 horror film Christine. In 1983, horror fans across the country were captivated by a Stephen King book film adaptation about a possessed car called Christine. Sony Pictures and Blumhouse have teamed up to reboot the John Carpenter directed classic and bring the chilling tale to a new audience on the big screen.
TV SeriesCollider

'Solos' Star Nicole Beharie on Loving Anthology Series, The Show's Twists and Turns, and Being Narrated by Morgan Freeman

From creator David Weil, the seven-part Amazon Prime Video original anthology series Solos is an exploration of what it means to be human and all of the emotions that come with that, spanning across the present and future. Human connection can and does take many forms and often intertwines with technology in different ways, whether through time travel, A.I. bots, smart homes, fertility treatments or memory transplants. The series stars Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the best supernatural cult thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Most cult movies start slowly. A bit of awkward dialogue. A bizarre invitation. Subtle clues that something is wrong before it’s suddenly too late, you’ve been sucked into an evil cult. But, of course, there are some exceptions. In 2019, Stephen King fans got an unexpected gift: a sequel to...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Infinite’ Review: Mark Wahlberg Reincarnation Thriller Will Leave You With Déjà Vu

One good thing that can be said about Mark Wahlberg-starring, straight-to-streaming reincarnation derby “Infinite,” in which a special group of humans are fortunate/cursed enough to recall their past lives: It’s the first film from Antoine Fuqua since “Bait” to clock in under two hours. That’s no small relief — especially given the never-ending threat of its title — in a summer where super-size offerings such as “Cruella,” “F9” and “In the Heights” are long enough to warrant intermissions.
TV & Videosnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Blumhouse Secures Rights to Develop Patricia Cornwell’s “KAY SCARPETTA” Novels

Blumhouse Television and Comet Pictures – Jamie Lee Curtis’ production company, who Blumhouse has a first look deal with for film and television – have secured the highly-pursued rights to Patricia Cornwell’s “Kay Scarpetta” crime thrillers. The companies are developing an ongoing, one-hour scripted drama series around Scarpetta, the fictional, brilliant and beautiful, forensic pathologist, who is the protagonist in the popular series of Cornwell’s crime novels.