BLUMHOUSE AND MANIAC SECURE RIGHTS TO REAL-LIFE HAUNTING OF SHIRLEY HITCHINGS, LONGEST DOCUMENTED POLTERGEIST HAUNTING IN HISTORY
In an ultra competitive bidding situation, Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have secured the rights to BBC Radio 4’s “The Battersea Poltergeist” podcast, presented by Danny Robins, which the company is developing as the first season of a scripted ongoing series and a companion unscripted series, titled Blumhouse’s Ghost Story. Additionally, the companies have also secured Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.www.horrorsociety.com