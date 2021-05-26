Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hotel website promises to turn weird dreams into dream vacations

By Sara Knox, KUTV
KUTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Have you been having any weird, vivid dreams lately?. You're certainly not alone and Hotels.com is here to help make sense of those dreams by sending you on a vacation. The company announced a new campaign titled "The Summer Vacation of Your Literal Dreams" which aims to use...

kutv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Dreams#Vacations#Summer Vacation#Hotels Com#Soulunity#Dreamers#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Travelcw39.com

Get paid to go on a vacation based on your wildest dreams

Ever wonder what your vivid, strange or memorable dreams actually mean? Us too. So Hotels.com is here to help you make sense of your recent wild dreams and send you on a summer vacation based completely on an expert`s interpretation of YOUR minds inner workings while you dream. Five dreamers...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Vivid Dream-Inspired Hotel Stays

Hotels.com is helping send fans on a summer trip inspired by their wildest dream. According to the brand, Americans have had more strange and memorable dreams this past year, and many are looking to have their dreams interpreted. From now through May 27 at 5 p.m. ET, fans can reveal...
TravelPosted by
TravelNoire

Win The Summer Vacation Of Your Dreams, Literally

Hotels.com wants to send you on the summer vacation of your dreams. And we mean that in the most literal sense. What is your dream vacation? Is it a luxury, all-inclusive tropical getaway with your favorite celeb? Or maybe you dream of a decked out mountain getaway with for you and your entire crew or family, with views for days. Either way, you definitely deserve whatever your heart— or dreams in this case— desire.
HobbiesElite Daily

You Could Win $5K For A Vacation Based On Your Actual Dreams

You’ve probably had some wild dreams in your time, but chances are you don’t think too much about them beyond the next morning. Well, what if you could get paid to recount that dream to an expert who would then tell you where you need to go on vacation based on said dream? Oh, and Hotels.com will pay you $5,000 to make that trip a reality. This is all real, BTW, and you should get ready to keep track of all your dreams because Hotels.com’s Vacation of Your Dreams contest will reward the strangest ones. If you’re ready to get some insight into your unconscious mind, here’s how to enter for a chance to win big.
Animalsmycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: Try to dream a little dream

Like most of the characters in “Dream Horse," I know “sod all” about race horses, but that doesn’t stop that group of working class Welsh dreamers from forming a syndicate to breed, raise and train a horse into a champion. Thankfully, knowing or even being interested in horse racing isn’t necessary to enjoy this sweet and inspiring true story.
Lifestylecapradio.org

Record-Setting Mount Everest Sherpa Heeds Bad Dream, Turns Around

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Kami Rita has scaled Mt. Everest 25 times and was attempting his 26th summit. About halfway up, the weather soured. After a bad dream, he turned around. He will attempt the summit again next year. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm...
MilitaryMySanAntonio

Military Veterans Can Become Vacation Heroes and Win a Travel Agency Franchise and European River Cruise from Dream Vacations

10th annual Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General contest begins Memorial Day. The top-awarded travel agency franchise for veterans Dream Vacations announces that military veterans can start their next career in the civilian sector by entering-to-win a free travel agency franchise in the “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Owner General” business plan contest. Five winners will be awarded a travel agency business, and in celebration of the contest’s 10th anniversary, one grand prize winner will also receive a berth on a European River Cruise on the Danube River. Since 2012, Dream Vacations has awarded 51 free franchises valued at $637,800 to military veterans. This year’s contest begins on Monday, May 31, 2021, and runs through August 6, 2021.
Lifestylethemainstreetmouse.com

Here’s How You Could Win One of 50 Dream Vacations Aboard the Disney Wish!

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Evily Giannopoulos Peros. Our new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, is one year from its inaugural season, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait until next summer for vacation dreams to come true. Today, I am excited to share that YOU can be among the first to experience this incredible new ship, where the fantastical worlds and beloved characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars will come to life like never before.
Travellocalemagazine.com

11 Dream Vacation Destinations That Prove the West Coast Is the Best Coast

Grab Your Person and Pack Your Bags—Your Dream Vacay Is Calling!. After being cooped up for so long, we all deserve a dream vacation (or two…or three). We know that adventure calls everyone differently, but if that call includes beautiful weather and hours of sunshine, set your GPS out west. Here, you’ll find everything from deserts and beaches to cityscapes and treelines. So, whether you’re looking for a sweet honeymoon or a girly getaway, these eight hotels are the perfect destinations for your westside escape! Best West Coast Vacations.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Free Dream Vacations agent training event will feature top travel execs

Dream Vacations will hold a free, industrywide training event, the Travel Advisor Learning Summit, on June 23. The virtual event is open to all travel advisors in the U.S. and will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. The conference will feature travel industry executives sharing insights on the...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Travelers Can Win $5,000 From Dream-Themed Vacation Contest

You could win the vacation of your dreams by having your wackiest dream interpreted on Hotels.com with its new dream-themed vacation contest. Now through May 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET, enter the contest and describe your wackiest dream in detail. Hotels.com will then select five lucky winners with the strangest dreams for a $5,000 credit on Hotels.com and a free upgrade to Gold Status.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Dream Vacations to Host One-Day Agent Summit June 23

Dream Vacations is hosting a one-day Travel Advisor Learning summit on June 23, 2021, which will include a roster of well-known industry executives along with Growth Masterclass, featuring six sales and marketing workshops. Travel advisors of all affiliations are welcome to participate. The event will run from 10 a.m. to...
LifestyleLowell Sun

Dreams are driven to help you

There are many times in our lives when we are faced with situations that we are thrown into without warning. This can be unsettling, to say the least. However, you may have been warned and not even realized it. Your dream state has the ability to warn you of certain situations if you are so inclined to listen. Of course, there are times in life when you are warned that something is going to happen and there is nothing you can do about it, but that isn’t always the case. Paying attention to your dreams can make a difference.
Retailcollegemagazine.com

How My Dream Job Turned into My Worst Nightmare

Most students dread going to work— it intervenes in their social schedule. Who wants to close the store when there’s a pregame going on somewhere? While making money seems great for all the lunches and dinners out with friends, those can get expensive after awhile. Sometimes working that shift with the manager at your job who seems to have it out for you sounds less than appealing. There comes a time for students to realize that their biweekly paycheck is definitely not worth more than their mental health.
Lifestylechartattack.com

9 Ways to Save Money for Your Dream Vacation

Statistics show that the average domestic one-week vacation costs around $1,500 for one person. The cost goes up for a couple or family and if you decide to travel internationally instead domestically. Do you have a location that you have always wanted to visit? Are you worried that it is out of your price range to stay there for a week? Keep reading to learn about ways to save money for that dream vacation and make the unforgettable memories you have been dreaming about.
Kidssjpl.org

WeThrive: Turn Teen Business Dreams Into Reality

Do you have an amazing idea for a product or service that will change the world?. Do you want to take your idea and turn it into a small business that will earn real money?. SJPL is looking for rising 7th to 10th graders who want to make their dreams of being an entrepreneur into a reality. We’re especially looking to extend this offer to “underestimated” teens – teens who have skills, talents, and ideas that haven’t always been recognized. If you’ve been told “no” too many times, we want to tell you “yes”!
Books & Literatureanishinabeknews.ca

Book review: We Dream Medicine Dreams

We Dream Medicine Dreams written and illustrated by Lisa Bovin is a beautiful and moving story of a young girl saying goodbye to her dying grandfather who is in a coma in the hospital. She talks to him about the teachings that he passed on to her and how they are giving her strength as she deals with losing him. This book is geared towards children ages 5-8.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Dream Jobs

Step Out Buffalo is a pro-Buffalo media company. We cover events, restaurants, and entertainment happening in Western New York as well as produce our own events in Buffalo and beyond. We’re a business that’s constantly evolving and we look to work with individuals who are self-motivated, have positive attitudes, love...
Science Now

The problem with ‘follow your dream’

I walked into my adviser's office, overflowing with frustration and confusion about the advice I had received at a recent career development workshop. It reiterated what I had heard so many times before: I should follow my dream, and if I didn't yet know what that was, I should live with career uncertainty until I figured it out. But as an international student working in the United States, taking time to explore wasn't an option for me. After listening to me rant, my adviser calmly looked across his desk. He told me that instead of focusing on finding a dream job, I should think about what I am good at and what makes me happy at least 80% of the time. This advice surprised me at first, but it ended up being exactly what I needed to hear.