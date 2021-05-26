Hotel website promises to turn weird dreams into dream vacations

You’ve probably had some wild dreams in your time, but chances are you don’t think too much about them beyond the next morning. Well, what if you could get paid to recount that dream to an expert who would then tell you where you need to go on vacation based on said dream? Oh, and Hotels.com will pay you $5,000 to make that trip a reality. This is all real, BTW, and you should get ready to keep track of all your dreams because Hotels.com’s Vacation of Your Dreams contest will reward the strangest ones. If you’re ready to get some insight into your unconscious mind, here’s how to enter for a chance to win big.