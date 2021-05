SEATTLE — When Sarah Monson got laid off from her job as a cook at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she went home and kept on cooking. She and pretty much everyone she knows didn't know what else to do — the Seattle restaurant industry is a tightknit one, and her roommates were working in the kitchens of Westward, Salare and Ray's Cafe. With six years' experience locally, Monson herself had just started a new job at Maple Leaf butcher shop/restaurant The Shambles when the government-mandated dining-in shutdown was announced on March 16, 2020. No one saw it coming; the place was fully stocked, which was how Monson ended up suddenly unemployed with 10 pounds of pork shoulder.