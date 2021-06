The biggest surprise of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Chargers came in the third round, when they selected wide receiver Josh Palmer with the 77th pick. General manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley decided that loading the WR position with plenty of depth was the move to make. With stars Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at the top of the depth chart, the WR position is now filled with potential. There are currently 10 receivers on the roster, with three players who will likely compete for the third spot on the depth chart.