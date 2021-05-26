Cancel
KnowledgeLake Expands Channel Partner Network to Meet Growing Market Demand for Intelligent Capture and Document Process Automation

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Channel Partners Help KnowledgeLake Expand Market Footprint in Key Industries, Regions, and Use Cases. “As the world emerges from a global pandemic, the pace of digital transformation and IT modernization is accelerating, which is why it’s so critical that we partner with the right companies to meet market demand,” said Ron Cameron, CEO, KnowledgeLake. “We’re looking forward to working with our new partners to help them solve the content and process management challenges many of their prospects and customers face, while also helping them to expand their customer portfolio and bottom line."

