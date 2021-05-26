Cancel
Arsenal and Lyon in talks over Vivianne Miedema and Nikita Parris swap deal

SkySports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal and Lyon are in talks over a deal for Vivianne Miedema and Nikita Parris to swap clubs. Former European champions Lyon have been looking to sign Miedema for a year and Arsenal must now decide whether to sell the Netherlands international, as she enters the final 12 months of her contract.

www.skysports.com
UEFAHampstead & Highgate Express

Arsenal held by Aston Villa on final day of WSL season

Arsenal were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Aston Villa on the final day of the Women's Super League season. The result sealed the Gunners qualification for next season's UEFA Women’s Champions League while Aston Villa survived relegation with Bristol City dropping into the Championship. Jill Roord had the...
Sportsgoal.com

Miedema, Kerr and the Women's Super League team of the season

The league's two top goal-scorers feature in Goal's best XI for the 2020-21 campaign, which saw Chelsea retain their title. Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal dominate Goal's Women's Super League team of the season after once again locking out the top three spots in the league, all clinching Women's Champions League football for next season as a result.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Vivianne Miedema to stay at Arsenal next season, Joe Montemurro insists

Departing Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro expects star striker Vivianne Miedema to remain at the Women’s Super League club next season.The Netherlands international’s deal runs out next year but it has been rumoured she will follow her club and national teammate Jill Roord in signing for German side VfL Wolfsburg.But Montemurro has insisted Miedema will stick around, at least for another season.He told Sky Sports: “Yeah, she has one more year on her contract. She’s still here, she’s definitely still going to be here while I’m around for one more week. I think everything has been said about Viv’s future.“I see...
SoccerHampstead & Highgate Express

Arsenal Women on cloud nine after big FA Cup win

Joe Montemurro said goodbye to Arsenal in style as the Gunners beat Crystal Palace 9-0 to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final at Meadow Park. Montemurro announced earlier this season that he was taking a break from football to spend more time with his family and he went out on cloud nine.
SoccerSB Nation

Arsenal Women’s purported swap move with Lyon is a worrying lack of ambition—they should be adding to Vivianne Miedema, not replacing her.

Wednesday started off as a good day for Arsenal Women. The club confirmed the signing of Mana Iwabuchi after the expiration of her short term contract with Aston Villa. Iwabuchi very much fits your definition of an Arsenal player, as she’s an extremely technical, creative, and short attacking midfielder. Iwabuchi is also 28, so comes ready-made; she won’t need to adapt to England or the WSL, which will be useful as she goes a very long way to replacing Jill Roord, who has already left Arsenal, and Danïelle van de Donk, who is strongly linked with a move to Olympique Lyon. Iwabuchi, a World Cup winner with Japan in 2011 and a runner up in the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup, is an excellent signing, and a good friend of Vivianne Miedema, with whom she played with at Bayern Munich, and she should link well with Miedema—if Miedema is still at the club when the new campaign kicks off.
WorldHampstead & Highgate Express

Vivianne Miedema's agent says Gunners hero set to stay at Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema's agent, Leoni Blokhuis, has said the Netherlands striker will stay at Arsenal for the 2021-22 season. A report in the Guardian on Wednesday said the Gunners were willing to do a swap deal with Lyon for Nikita Parris, but the Women's Super League record goalscorer's agent has said: "Vivianne will stay as it looks now and that will be at Arsenal next season."
