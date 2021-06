There was a new death from COVID-19 and more new hospitalizations (8) than new cases (7) of the disease reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death of a Franklin County resident by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database. That's the 77th resident of Franklin County to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and the 318th in the district. This also is the fourth death in May, and 3 of them have been Franklin County residents. The county now is second to Henry County for deaths in the district. The 8 new hospitalizations are the second-highest single-day total since September -- there were 9 on April 23 and Dec. 29 -- and third-highest since the pandemic began. Henry County reported 5 of those hospitalizations -- its third-largest single-day report -- and Martinsville had 2. Franklin County had the other. The 7-day average for hospitalizations is back at 3 and on a steady upward trend since May 1. The 7 new cases in the district dropped the 7-day averages to 13 and to 9.4 per 100,000 population. Saturday's huge spike of 44 has kept those numbers higher than the trend line actually would appear. Henry County had 3 of the new cases, and Martinsville had 2. Patrick and Franklin counties had 1 each.