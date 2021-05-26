Uintah police searching for missing teen, last seen in Jensen

Parents often feel concerned when there is police activity at or near a school and in a case there were concerns on Thursday, Uintah School District is offering some reassurances. Just before noon, Uintah School District shared with the public that there was police activity taking place outside Vernal Middle School but that all students and staff were safe and there was no threat to the school. In fact, while further details were not offered about the police activity itself, the District did make it clear that the police presence was not related to any school activities. Twenty minutes later and shortly after 12:00, the District announced that the police activity was over and officers had left. Sure to squash any rumors, the District again made it clear that the police presence was unrelated to the middle school.