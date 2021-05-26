Cancel
Uintah, UT

Uintah police searching for missing teen, last seen in Jensen

By Sara Knox, KUTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Police are looking for a teen who has been missing since May 21, 2021. Max Stubbs, 19, was last known to be in Jensen, Utah in Uintah County. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police said he was last seen...

