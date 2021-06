Texas A&M cornerback Elijah Blades is now entering the NCAA portal after going through spring football with the team but missing multiple contact practices including the spring game. Blades had originally posted on Instagram in August indicating his intention to opt out of the 2020 football season and eventually noted that he would be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Blades wore a yellow jersey, usually worn by injured players, during 2019 fall camp and was apparently spotted in one among photos posted from one A&M practice as well. However, all players were permitted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA in a decision made prior to the start of the season. Fisher reported at a press conference on December 7 that Blades had decided to return to the team prior to the contest with Auburn in early December and was practicing (although he did not return to the field).