Small Press Spotlight: Celebrate Indigenous comics and literature

For the first three years of its existence, the annual Lit Crawl Boston event — in which a smattering of literary readings and performances are held across an evening and a neighborhood allowing people to bounce from one event to the next — took place in Boston. For the first time this year, and after a year off due to the pandemic, it’ll take place in Cambridge, on Thursday, June 10, at outdoor spots — restaurant patios, alleys, parking lots, and the Starlight Theater — all in Central Square. Poets Danielle Legros Georges and Miriam Manglani will read on the Poetry of Science; Julia Story and Cassandra de Alba will offer poems-on-command. The Here Comes Everybody Players will present their take on “Ulysses”; Kim Adrian, Adam Colman, Alden Jones, and Kim McLarin will talk about “The Art of (Writing About) Reading.” In Graffiti Alley, Alexis Ivy and Heather Nelson will lead an ekphrastic writing workshop. “Silence, Madness, Secrets, and Apologies” will be the theme for Molly Howes, E. Dolores Johnson, Alicia Googins, Michelle Bowdler, and Sebastian Stuart. And Bengali theater group Off Kendrik will present South Asian Immigrant Stories. Some events are free; others cost $15. For a complete schedule and to register, visit bostonbookfest.org/litcrawl.