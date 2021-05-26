Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Small Press Spotlight: Celebrate Indigenous comics and literature

By Deanna Destito
The Beat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday! This week in the Small Press Spotlight, we focus on the works of Indigenous comic creators. Dr. Lee Francis IV, the founder of Albuquerque-based Red Planet Books & Comics, has a few projects in the works highlighting this corner of the literary world. The shop is one of only four bookstores in the US specializing in Indigenous literature and the only Native American comic shop in the world. Dr. Francis is also a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, a writer, an artist, and a former educator, as well as the creator of Indigenous Comic Con/IndigiPop X.

www.comicsbeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Press#Comic Art#Digital Comics#Comic Books#American Art#The Small Press Spotlight#Red Planet Books Comics#Native American#Weyodi Old Bear#Native Realities Press#Deer Woman#Sovereign Traces Vol#Demon Theory#Women Of Marvel#Hero Twins#Indigenous Comic Creators#Indigenous Literature#Artist Weshoyot Alvitre#Co Editor#Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
ComicsThe Beat

GRAPHIC NOVEL CLUB: Barry Windsor-Smith talks MONSTERS and his thoughts on becoming a comics artist

The Beat is a proud sponsor of Comix Experience’s Graphic Novel of the Month Clubs, which bring comics fans a curated mix of the best of new release graphic novels and conversations with the creators who make them. Each month, the staff of Comix Experience votes on two sets of upcoming books they are most excited—one gets presented to adults and another to middle readers. Each club provides swag like original signed custom bookplates for adults or buttons and magnets for the kids (in this case, the former, to support the featured book, Monsters).
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

Small Press Spotlight: GLAMORELLA’S DAUGHTER centers on the neurodiverse daughter of the planet’s top defender

It’s June and the Small Press Spotlight is revving up for summer! This week, we focus on a July book that is filled with heart, action, superheroes, and so much more. Literati Press Comics & Novels is gearing up to release Glamorella’s Daughter, an all-ages comic about Comet, the neurodiverse daughter of Earth’s greatest defender. Read more below:
Comicsbrokenfrontier.com

“Making this Comic also Helped Me Slowly Get More Comfortable with My Own Identity” – Shazleen Khan Talks ‘Buuza!!’, Representation in Comics and Celebrating Art from the Muslim Community

One of the rising stars of the indie comics scene Shazleen Khan has just launched the Kickstarter for volume 3 of the print edition of webcomics series Buuza!!, the much acclaimed fantasy tale of “found family, diaspora and religion” previously reviewed here and here at Broken Frontier. To mark the campaign going live I caught up with Shazleen to chat about Buuza!!, representation in comics and Shazleen’s journey into comics to date…
Cambridge, MABoston Globe

A Lit Crawl in Cambridge, a poetry book celebrating the Merrimack, and the Maine Literature Awards

For the first three years of its existence, the annual Lit Crawl Boston event — in which a smattering of literary readings and performances are held across an evening and a neighborhood allowing people to bounce from one event to the next — took place in Boston. For the first time this year, and after a year off due to the pandemic, it’ll take place in Cambridge, on Thursday, June 10, at outdoor spots — restaurant patios, alleys, parking lots, and the Starlight Theater — all in Central Square. Poets Danielle Legros Georges and Miriam Manglani will read on the Poetry of Science; Julia Story and Cassandra de Alba will offer poems-on-command. The Here Comes Everybody Players will present their take on “Ulysses”; Kim Adrian, Adam Colman, Alden Jones, and Kim McLarin will talk about “The Art of (Writing About) Reading.” In Graffiti Alley, Alexis Ivy and Heather Nelson will lead an ekphrastic writing workshop. “Silence, Madness, Secrets, and Apologies” will be the theme for Molly Howes, E. Dolores Johnson, Alicia Googins, Michelle Bowdler, and Sebastian Stuart. And Bengali theater group Off Kendrik will present South Asian Immigrant Stories. Some events are free; others cost $15. For a complete schedule and to register, visit bostonbookfest.org/litcrawl.
Economynewspressnow.com

Independent action figure, comic store celebrates 25 years

Cosmic Collectables, an independent action figure and comic store, began by accident. Buying a wealth of “Star Wars” toys from an antique store in 1994, owner Curtis Couldry began to sell them at his mom’s ceramics store. He discovered early that there was money in sci-fi and action-driven merchandise. “There...
Buffalo, NYkentonbee.com

Literature

Announcements Youth Fellowship Offers Mentorship, Literary Experience to Aspiring Young Writers — Just Buffalo Literary Center will hold the 2021 Just Buffalo Writing Center Youth Fellowship, a six-week summer fellowship opportunity for two Western New York-based young writers to develop their craft and explore professional avenues within the literary arts. Open to youth in Western New York between the ages […]
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

My Take: A small celebration through music

We all know the past 15 months have been a slog. COVID-19. A summer of necessary protests after the deaths of several unarmed, African-Americans by police. Economic challenges for many. A difficult national election. Insurrection. But last Friday night — ah, a small, but absolutely wonderful celebration. Let me explain.
Jamestown, VApilotonline.com

National poet laureate Harjo to speak at Jamestown Settlement as part of yearlong celebration of Indigenous communities

Amidst a yearlong celebration of the strength of Virginia’s Indigenous communities, Jamestown Settlement is set to welcome the perfect living historical figure. Joy Harjo, the 23rd United States poet laureate, in June 2019 became the first Native poet to hold the prominent national position. On Saturday, Harjo will speak on the theme of resilience and share her poetry during a limited-capacity event at the history museum.
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

The Value of the Visual Novel as Literature

Humans have told stories since we invented language and art, but the history of storytelling has reached new heights in the last 40 years thanks to a complex, marvelous technological invention: video games. Video games combine art, music, performance, science and, perhaps most important of all, writing. There is an endless list of video games that have been praised for their creative methods of storytelling, but one genre is, at last, rising in popularity and gaining respect in the gaming community: visual novels.
Books & LiteratureIGN

The Literary Tarot: Comic Book Superstars Unite to Promote Literacy

Some of the biggest names in the comic book industry are taking part in a very unusual Kickstarter project. The Literary Tarot is both a full 78-card tarot deck and a celebration of classic books. Each card features a different storyteller pairing their card with a book that embodies that particular arcana. Best of all, the entire crowdfunding drive is aimed at promoting the Blink Literacy Project charity.
Books & Literaturesdjewishworld.com

Children’s Literature: The Candy Man Mystery

The Candy Man Mystery written by Rabbi Kerry Olitzky, illustrated by Christina Mattison Ebert; Kalaniot Books, 2021; ISBN 9781735-087528; 24 pages including appendices; $19.99. In this story, enhanced by Ebert’s vivid illustrations, young Josh Stein bolts into the sanctuary of his synagogue, before Shabbat services even start, because he is...
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes & Creators!

Marvel Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes and Creators!. Solicitation and cover below. MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1. GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE! (W) Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii and more!...
TV SeriesNPR

'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.': A Goofy Supervillain Basks In A Comic Spotlight

M.O.D.O.K. is a Marvel Comics villain. He is goofy. Defiantly so. Comics are a visual medium, and M.O.D.O.K. has always been all about his visuals: He's a guy with a great big giant head who toodles around in a flying metal chair, zapping folk with mental blasts and whatnot (M.O.D.O.K. stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, of course).
SocietyEast Oregonian

EOPAC celebrates small gathering with food

PENDLETON — Members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community finally were able to enjoy a get-together to celebrate a simple birthday party. The recent get-together was not the usual gathering with a big crowd, said Noemi Wiseman, EOPAC president. The pandemic, she said, really impacted the group’s monthly meetings and participation in community events. Wiseman said they make a conscious effort to utilize sanitation protocols to keep everyone safe and are looking forward to sharing in more celebrations in the future.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Bettie Page heads to Ireland for Curse of the Banshee comic book

Dynamite Entertainment has announced that pinup girl Bettie Page is heading to Ireland for her next declassified mission as writer Stephen Mooney (Black Widow, James Bond) teams with artist Jethro “Jet” Morales for Bettie Page: Curse of the Banshee. “I’m delighted to have another crack at the iconic Miss Page...
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Children’s Literature: Bible Stories Retold

SAN DIEGO — The stories from Genesis and Exodus are familiar to anyone who has read the Bible or attended Sunday school, but in making the stories more interesting for children, author Shalev, not unlike the midrash writers of old, has invented some very plausible dialogue. Retold are the stories...
Small Businesssudrum.com

Tribal member small business spotlight: Amber Baker-Valdez

My name is Amber DawnÂ SnowBirdÂ Baker-Valdez.Â I am the daughter ofÂ DoreneÂ Baker and VincentÂ Grove,Â but I raised by my mother,Â Dorene.Â. What is your small business (name, services, industry)?Â. Â MiÂ Hitos, LLC.Â. What inspired you to startÂ your business?Â Â An opportunity came up, so I...
ComicsHollywood Reporter

Aspen Comics

A piece of comic history has gone digital — and sold for over $100,000 at auction. Earlier this month, Aspen Comics announced it was getting into the NFT game with the cover to Fathom No. 1…. ‘Fathom’ No. 1 Cover Hitting Auction Block as NFT (Exclusive) The work from late...