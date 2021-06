(Albert Lea, MN) -- The 2021 Freeborn County Fair is back on after Governor Walz announced the lifting of most by COVID restrictions by July. The fair board in southern Minnesota had canceled the event last month due to the ongoing pandemic. Organizers put out a statement Monday saying, "we look forward to seeing you all IN PERSON at the 2021 Freeborn County Fair. " It is scheduled for August 3rd through 8th in Albert Lea.