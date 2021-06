The NBA Draft is a little over two months away, and BasketballNews.com is looking ahead with a brand new mock draft of the 2021 first round. In said mock draft, Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson is three picks outside the lottery at No. 17 overall. A great spot for Jackson, it puts him with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr in Golden State, an ideal situation for any young prospect looking for guidance in the league. And for a big man, there is a lot of room to work with the Splash Brothers around the perimeter, but we’ll save that analysis for when we learn Jackson’s actual landing spot.