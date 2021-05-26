TRAILER AND KEY ART ANNOUNCEMENT: Hulu Original Film “False Positive”

After witnessing the brutal murder of her husband, Amanda (Jennifer K Preston) decides to start a new life with her teenage daughter Karli (Isabella Percival). They leave their family home to set up a new business in the countryside – running a picturesque Bed & Breakfast far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Before they have even had chance to open, their ives are interrupted by the arrival of Kyle (Damien Ashley). He pleads to be given a room for one ight due to his car breaking down close by. His request is accepted, but that one night turns into ore. Karli notices something isn’t quiet right about their guest. He soon admits that he is on the un and that he desperately needed shelter away from those that are hunting him – a creature called Te Unnamed and his terrifying horde of hunters. Is Kyle telling the truth, or is it all an elaborate scam?