TRAILER AND KEY ART ANNOUNCEMENT: Hulu Original Film “False Positive”

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever underestimate a mother’s intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…

www.horrorsociety.com
