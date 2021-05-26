‘I trusted an Instagram forex trader – and watched my life savings disappear in real-time’
Gurvin Singh Dyal has a story that immediately draws you in. He came to people’s attention as the 20-year-old medical student who handed out free cash to strangers on the streets of Plymouth. Several online articles detailed how he turned £200 into £100,000 through “forex” trading – buying and selling currency, and making profits or losses depending on the value of the trade going up or down.www.telegraph.co.uk