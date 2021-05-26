Bobby Marks: Front Offices Now Basically At Mercy Of Training Staff

Brandon Schneider, who said he attended his first Warriors game at age seven, has been working for the organization for 19 years, initially serving as a season-ticket account executive while working his way up the organization’s ladder — and most recently serving as chief revenue officer over the past three seasons. He credited Lacob and Guber, who bought the team in 2010, for creating the culture change that led to the Warriors’ run of success over the better part of the past decade. “I’ll steal one line from Rick,” Schneider said. “I’ve heard him say this so many times, but it’s just well-said. There’s three things that you need to be a successful sports organization: Ownership, ownership and ownership. And he usually follows that by saying, “And we hit the Powerball.” But it’s really true — if you look back, the culture that Joe and Peter brought, hiring the best people, letting them do their job, it sounds so easy, but it just isn’t. … The other thing I would say that’s changed, I think, from where things were in my early days, and certainly different from how other organizations run, is business and basketball work together.”