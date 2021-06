The president of Brazil is facing a boycott of the Copa América by players and wants to appoint a new coach. Jair Bolsonaro wants Tite’s head. The controversial president of Brazil has set up a crisis cabinet to counteract the mutiny of the Brazilian internationals and is exerting great pressure on the board of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) so that the coach, Tite, is dismissed. Bolsonaro’s plan is to put a coach who has a political ideology aligned with that of his government in command of Canarinha and the Brazilian president’s favorite name is Renato Gaúcho, former coach of Gremio de Porto Alegre.