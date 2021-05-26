Cancel
Oasis (OAS) Drops Down Permian to Become Williston Pure Play

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAS - Free Report) recently announced that it is leaving the Permian Basin to focus only on the Williston Basin.The company is selling its Permian acreage for a total gross price of approximately $481 million to an unnamed buyer. The divested assets add up to 24,000 net acres and produced 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day in the first quarter.

www.zacks.com
