All Rise for the Return of Norway's Most Exciting Pop Star, Sigrid

By Brennan Carley
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you haven’t heard of Sigrid, a 24-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter who’s as musically popular in Europe as Rita Ora is tabloid famous. She’s had some success Stateside since making a killer first impression four years ago with “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” a simmering pop treat deserving of all the outdoor-festival stages and group karaoke sing-alongs (remember karaoke?) about to return. In 2017, she landed a prime Justice League sync with a somber opening credits cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” which introduced her to legions of superhero fans with no allegiance to the then-ousted original director, Zack Snyder. Two years later, she gave us a knockout debut album, Sucker Punch, establishing herself as one of pop music’s most exhilarating and singular voices to emerge in recent memory, blending her Scandinavian roots with sounds she picked up from other influences like SOPHIE (“Business Dinners”) and Adele (“In Vain”).

