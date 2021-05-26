In brief: Piedmont cancels July 4th parade again due to COVID concerns
Officials with the city of Piedmont regret that the city will again not hold its annual July Fourth parade and park party due to safety concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the parade will take on a new form with a small group of vehicles and a truck carrying the venerable Barrelhouse Jazz Band make its way around town to bring some holiday spirit. The caravan will drive down streets from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 4. Decorate your house, yard or car to show the Independence Day spirit. Awards will be given for the best overal, most patriotic, best team, most artistic, best spirit and best theme entries. Judges will visit each entry on July 3 between 5 and 7 p.m., and winners will be announced July 4. To enter, email Carla Betts at carlabetts@hotmail.com by July 1 at 5 p.m. with a name, address, cell phone, email, yard or car description for your entry.www.eastbaytimes.com