Cryptocurrency risk not as bad as painted – Former Bank of England Governor
• The cryptocurrency risk does not involve central banks, according to Carney. • Central banks are creating their digital currencies. Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, said that there is limited cryptocurrency risk, so most investments are reasonably reliable. From a financial viewpoint, according to Carney, cryptocurrencies are not dangerous. However, he cautioned against making certain financial decisions regarding crypto.www.cryptopolitan.com