Cryptocurrency risk not as bad as painted – Former Bank of England Governor

A report titled “The international role of the Euro” was released by the European Central Bank. It discussed how certain countries with no CBDC plans are at risk. There are plenty of fears of banks when it comes to crypto. The possibility of waking up to new rules imposed by banks on their customers is very much valid. Recently, a report was released by the European Central Bank which was named “The international role of the Euro” by the bank itself. The report laid emphasis on the critical analysis of the cryptocurrency growth and of course, the result of the absence of Central Backed Digital Currencies Or CBDCs. The CBDC is controlled by the government and banks of a country.