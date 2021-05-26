Cancel
Cryptocurrency risk not as bad as painted – Former Bank of England Governor

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The cryptocurrency risk does not involve central banks, according to Carney. • Central banks are creating their digital currencies. Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, said that there is limited cryptocurrency risk, so most investments are reasonably reliable. From a financial viewpoint, according to Carney, cryptocurrencies are not dangerous. However, he cautioned against making certain financial decisions regarding crypto.

