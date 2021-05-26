Cancel
Mankato, MN

Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

By Kelsey Barchenger
KEYC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in Mankato. Authorities say Adrian Darren Dixon was engaging cars and threatening people driving by on Glenwood and Monks Avenue last night. Officials say he was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the incident.

