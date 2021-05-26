Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

Two Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were allegedly hit by a Taser as they struggled to arrest a Mankato man who had threatened a family member with a crossbow. 26-year-old Samuel Richard Deegan, was identified as the man deputies arrested after the incident. A family member told police Deegan had had days to vacate a camper but was refusing to pack. When the family member confronted Deegan, he said: “If you want to get physical, I’ll shoot you with my crossbow.” According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in Rapidan for a domestic assault report when Deegan approached one of the deputies with a crossbow. Deegan put the bow down when ordered, but was tased when he ran towards a group of bystanders. Deegan allegedly grabbed hold of one of a taser and activated it, sending a charge up one deputy’s arm to his neck. The other deputy was tased in the hand. He’s been charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of second-degree assault, disarming a peace officer, and threats of violence. Deegan is also charged with obstructing the legal process, fleeing a police officer, and domestic assault, all misdemeanors.