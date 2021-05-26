Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

When the World Went on Lockdown Last Year, Brisa Hennessy Isolated Herself in Fiji

By SURFER
surfer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Tour competitor Brisa Hennessy was born and raised in Costa Rica, where she lived off the grid with her parents and surfed to her heart’s desire. When the world went on lockdown last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hennessy found herself again off the grid in a different wave-rich locale. In March of 2020, Hennessy flew to Namotou, where her parents manage and run a resort, and spent the next few months isolated on a tiny island with not much to do but take care of the land and surf every day. With waves like Cloudbreak in her temporary backyard, Hennessy spent ample time honing her backside tube-riding skills and prepping for the 2021 season.

www.surfer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#Surf#World Tour#Fiji Perspective#Fiji Perspective#Waves#Resort#Master#Care#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthkclu.org

Traveling Diary Connects Women Around The World During Pandemic Isolation

2005 gave moviegoers “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” Fast forward: 2020 gave women across the globe a traveling diary. Kyra Peralte of Montclair, New Jersey, used a traveling notebook to connect women around the world during the deep isolation of the pandemic. She started keeping a journal about the challenges of COVID-19 and then began sending it to strangers, inviting other women to fill in the remaining lined pages of her black and white marbled composition notebook with their own stories.
Travelbestproducts.com

26 of the World's Best Hidden Beaches

The best hidden beaches around the world vary in surrounding landscape, climate, and ease of access, but they all have one thing in common: awe-inspiring seclusion. Every continent has unique versions of this, drawing adventure seekers, romantics, and sun worshippers alike to bask in primitive beauty. While some of these gorgeous scenes lie in sleepy resort towns or just an hour's drive from bustling metropolises, many of these locales are far off the beaten path—yet every bit worth the journey. From the hidden wonders of Northern California to Costa Rica and West Cornwall, these hidden beaches are sure to have you dreaming of a true getaway in every sense of the word...something we all could use right now.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Why an Australian state just went into a massive COVID-19 lockdown

Australia has sent its second-most populous state into lockdown to deal with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Reuters reports. The state of Victoria will go into lockdown for one week. Because of this, 7 million people will be asked to stay home except for essential work. People can leave...
HealthBBC

South London Cares: Fighting post-lockdown isolation

People of all ages have felt lonely or isolated during lockdown, but now restrictions are easing, a South London-based charity is helping people get together again, face to face. South London Cares has been holding virtual events online throughout the pandemic but recently had its first gathering in over a...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When a Year in the Life of Your Last-Chance Debut Novel Coincides with a Global Pandemic

Last January, I was in a bathroom stall at work, checking my email, and I opened a message saying my novel had won a prize and would be published the following year by a university press. A lump formed in my throat. I took a screenshot and texted it to my husband. I’d spent years querying agents for this novel—not years in their entirety, but years of morning hours stolen from the rest of my working/parenting life—and received a dozen lovely rejections from agents who liked the book but couldn’t take it on.
Public HealthPhys.org

Lockdowns have left Stolen Generations survivors isolated, unsupported

The Healing Foundation has revealed that public health restrictions introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia have had a significant impact on some Stolen Generations survivors, retriggering trauma among already vulnerable community members. The Healing Foundation's report outlines how the measures aimed at protecting Stolen Generations survivors instead had...
WorldThe Guardian

Ireland: life under one of the harshest lockdowns in the world

‘Are you over from England?” Just five words. A simple enough question. Yet delivered by a supermarket manager in a small town in County Kerry last year, shortly after Ireland had been forced into the first of its many lockdowns, the innocent question seemed to take on a new dimension.
Worldrarehistoricalphotos.com

When the British royals went to India for coronation and a hunting expedition, 1911

George V (1865-1936), King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1910, went to India in 1911 to be crowned Emperor of India in a great durbar in Delhi on 12 December 1911. The site for the durbar was in northwest Delhi and a city of tents came up across 25 square miles. At the centre of the camp was the King’s pavilion, spread over 85 acres.
Lifestylesflcn.com

Jamaican Entrepreneur Kimona Myrie Shares Her Passion For Travel

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – For someone whose business depends on travel, Kimona Myrie is relieved that the global lockdown caused by COVID-19, is gradually lifting. After a year on the sidelines, she is preparing to take flight in June. The 28 year-old Myrie operates TravelwithKimmie, a travel planning company in Kingston,...
Boca Raton, FLPalm Beach Interactive

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' exhibition to make world premiere in Boca

BOCA RATON — The traveling exhibition “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” will make its world premiere this fall at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The bilingual exhibition, announced in May at the museum, will feature "the most impressive" Andean gold collection ever to travel the world. The gold attire of a Chimú emperor that dates to 1300 AD is among the exhibition's highlights.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Indonesia To Reopen Tourism in July 2021

Home to one of the world’s most beautiful tropical paradises, Indonesia is planning a comeback to tourism beginning in July 2021. The most recent announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2021, with plans to begin a partial reopening in July. WTTC Says Reopening International Travel Could...
Posted by
Only In South Carolina

This Tiny, Isolated South Carolina Village Is One Of The Last Of Its Kind

South Carolina is home to a traditional village (the only one if its kind in the U.S.) based on the culture of an African kingdom found in Nigeria. Founded in 1970 in lower South Carolina near Sheldon and Yemassee, it’s open for tours and often hosts events also worth checking out. At its population height […] The post This Tiny, Isolated South Carolina Village Is One Of The Last Of Its Kind appeared first on Only In Your State.
Gamblingatoallinks.com

Vietnam Casinos Nightlife Gambling Poker Slot Games Website

AE888 – One of the legitimately enlisted organizations of Costa Rica and perceived by a similar office as the most respectable, quality and reliable bookmaker. AE888 will probably make the most different and great diversionin the internet gaming market. Bringing players a sensible, intriguing decision with the quickest, generally helpful and devoted client care. In the inexorably lively and developing internet game market, notwithstanding games, online protection is the issue that.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1749 – Morocco 11-Night Guided Tour w/Air, Save $1450

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Steeped in history, the Moroccan landscape is as diverse as it is...
TravelTravelPulse

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Approval for Test Voyage

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing June 25-27 on the Grand Classica from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. First Cruise Ship Since COVID-19 Shutdown Passes Through... The company said the closed-group test...
TravelClick2Houston.com

Holiday chaos as UK removes Portugal from travel green list

LONDON – Britain said Thursday that it is removing Portugal from its list of COVID-safe travel destinations, meaning thousands of U.K. residents currently on vacation there face the prospect of 10 days' quarantine on return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “difficult decision” was prompted by rising infection rates in...
Marketslatinfinance.com

CABEI funds coronavirus vaccines in Costa Rica

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) said it granted an $80 million loan for the government of Costa Rica to buy and administer enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 72% of the population. "Through this financing with CABEI, we will be exchanging expensive debt for cheap debt that will allow us to protect the health of the Costa Rican population and also protect the country's public finances," President Carlos Alvarado said in a press release from the development bank. The 20-