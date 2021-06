The Denali Conference held their Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday and there were plenty of good results for Fairbanks area teams. The Ben Eielson Ravens had the finest day of any Borough school as four wrestlers took home first place honors. Kyler Matteson was the top finisher in the 112 competition while Jace Zaldivar took home first in the 125 bracket. Adam Jockusch finished atop of the 152 bracket and Harrisen Wall was the number one wrestler in the 171 bracket.