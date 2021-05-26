Walmart Has A Serious PS5 Problem On Its Hands
Scalpers ruin almost everything at some point, including "Pokemon." Earlier in 2021, scalpers were one of the biggest problems in players' quests to find next gen consoles, making it nearly impossible for ordinary customers to find and purchase PS5s and the Xbox X|S consoles. Scalpers made an astonishing amount of money on their efforts to snatch up all the available next-gen systems, and even though many scalpers feel they've been "unfairly maligned" in media depictions of the next-gen releases, they continue to become more creative in their attempts to bypass stores' security measures. The latest in a long line of scalping fiascos has occurred at big box chain Walmart, where scalpers are attempting to sell PS5s at an extreme markup.www.svg.com