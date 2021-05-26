Walmart Has A Serious PS5 Problem On Its Hands

Update: A massive PS5 restock of 2021 could happen today, May 20, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. He'll send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today? Several retailers in the US could launch Sony console orders at once. And while the Target PS5 restock date hasn't been confirmed, employee sources around the United States (not one store or regional warehouse) report having the PS5 console in stock, waiting for the add-to-cart button to turn on; we know Target opens up orders in the early morning. The natural Walmart PS5 restock is every other week on a Thursday, while Best Buy has recently switched from Fridays to Thursdays for their PS5 drop dates. Finally, Sony Direct sent out email invites to an exclusive virtual queue, and the company almost always opens up orders to everyone else later in the afternoon.