Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Walmart Has A Serious PS5 Problem On Its Hands

By Mary Osborne
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scalpers ruin almost everything at some point, including "Pokemon." Earlier in 2021, scalpers were one of the biggest problems in players' quests to find next gen consoles, making it nearly impossible for ordinary customers to find and purchase PS5s and the Xbox X|S consoles. Scalpers made an astonishing amount of money on their efforts to snatch up all the available next-gen systems, and even though many scalpers feel they've been "unfairly maligned" in media depictions of the next-gen releases, they continue to become more creative in their attempts to bypass stores' security measures. The latest in a long line of scalping fiascos has occurred at big box chain Walmart, where scalpers are attempting to sell PS5s at an extreme markup.

www.svg.com
SVG

SVG

385
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Stores#Scalping#Online Retailers#Walmart Com#Ps5 Supply Chains#Consoles#Playstation 5s#Customers#Zeroes#Releases#Money#Publishing#Exorbitant Prices#Careful Inspection#Fiascos#Listings#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

PS5 Restock Update for Newegg, Target, Walmart, Amazon and More

Gamers looking to purchase a PlayStation 5 received good news on Monday, as Sony's next-gen console is back in stock at the retailer. Only the Digital Version is available at Newegg and only as part of a bundle including an extra controller. That, however, is still more than most of the other major U.S. retailers, which are all out of stock.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

PS5 Scalper Group Claims to Have Secured 3000 Consoles in Walmart Restock

This PS5 scalper group claims to have secured over 3000 consoles in the recent Walmart restock. If you were wondering whether or not scalping is still playing a major part in the PS5 stock shortage, wonder no longer. After all, with millions of users still looking for their next-gen console, there’s nowhere near enough to go around.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Massive PS5 restock today? Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Sony Direct – when to buy it

Update: A massive PS5 restock of 2021 could happen today, May 20, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. He'll send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today? Several retailers in the US could launch Sony console orders at once. And while the Target PS5 restock date hasn't been confirmed, employee sources around the United States (not one store or regional warehouse) report having the PS5 console in stock, waiting for the add-to-cart button to turn on; we know Target opens up orders in the early morning. The natural Walmart PS5 restock is every other week on a Thursday, while Best Buy has recently switched from Fridays to Thursdays for their PS5 drop dates. Finally, Sony Direct sent out email invites to an exclusive virtual queue, and the company almost always opens up orders to everyone else later in the afternoon.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

PS5 Restock Date: Here's When Walmart, Target Will Have Console In Stock – Report

Target is likely to restock Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. EDT, a report says. Walmart reportedly is expected to sell PS5s Thursday afternoon. With a little less than two weeks remaining until May ends, hopeful console buyers can still expect a few stores to start stocking up on PS5s again. Retailers across the country are still having trouble with meeting the high demand for PS5s, but small amounts are still able to find their way to shelves on physical and digital storefronts every now and then.
Video Gamesimore.com

Apple adds PS5 controller to its online store

You can now buy the PS5 DualSense controller from Apple. It's available through the online store at the usual price. Apple recently added support for the controller to its devices. Apple now sells the PS5 DualSense wireless controller through its online store. From MacRumors:. Apple recently started selling the white...
RetailStreet.Com

Walmart Looks Ready to Resume Its Advance

During Friday's Mad Money program Jim Cramer told viewers his game plan for this week. On Tuesday, retail earnings start in earnest with Walmart (WMT) , Home Depot (HD) and Macy's (M) , as well as game maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) . Cramer was bullish on Walmart and Home Depot but felt it was still early for Macy's. He said Take-Two isn't going away anytime soon.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Roblox could be on its way to Nintendo Switch and PS5

Roblox could be coming to Sony and Nintendo consoles in the near future. Speaking during its Q1 2021 earnings conference call, Roblox Corporation’s CEO and co-founder Dave Baszucki said that “Switch, PlayStation, Quest - all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox”. The Quest that he makes reference to there is the Oculus Quest, which means that VR Roblox could also be on the cards in the future.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Walmart PS5 restock might be the biggest disaster yet

PS5 restocks rarely run smoothly. When you have more customers desperate to buy than consoles available, not to mention an army of scalper bots attempting to snap up stock as well, it’s understandable that things don’t always go well. But the latest Walmart restock really was a disaster. Thursday (May...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Last Of Us 2 Just Got A Major Update For Free

Do you like "The Last of Us?" Do you like free things? If so, you're in luck. Over on the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog's Director of Communications, Arne Meyer, announced that "The Last of Us Part 2" is getting a long-awaited performance patch for the PlayStation 5, free of charge.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Compact Series X Controller Costs $50. Is It Worth It?

The video game controller market can be a fickle thing. Gamers are always looking out for a new controller that will fit their desired aesthetics, as well as give them an edge against their virtual enemies. Although Microsoft has finally given gamers some new color options for Xbox Series X|S controllers, there's always room for improvement. That's why NACON has stepped in to launch the new RIG PRO Compact controller.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Has Reportedly Outsold Xbox Series X by Substantial Amount

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles became available during the same week last year in November 2020, but it sounds like one of the next-gen platforms is already doing drastically better than the other. Although we don't have specific numbers from each respective company to go off of when it comes to comparing the sales of each piece of hardware, one analytics business believes that PlayStation is having a much stronger start to 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Truth About 2021 Console Sales

As the new generation of consoles marches forward, the question on everyone's mind is "who is winning the console war?" Thanks to new insights from market research firm Ampere Analysis, fans may finally have an answer for how things are going for the big three. The firm said that while...
FIFApurexbox.com

Xbox Dev Responds To Report That DRM Is A 'Serious Problem' On Xbox Series X

The popular Modern Vintage Gamer has come out with a video report over the past 24 hours which has certainly caused quite a stir on social media, focusing around a reportedly "serious problem" with DRM issues on Xbox Series X. The video in question has prompted one Xbox developer to come forward and shed some light on the issues at hand.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The One Burning Question About This Small PS5

The next-gen consoles saw plenty of talk about design choices once they were finally revealed, and the PlayStation 5 was no exception. The system's bulky shape doesn't give players much option when it comes to laying the console down, and many fans have openly despised the design. One player got around the problematic size of the PS5 by making a more "stealthy" version.