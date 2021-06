Throughout the month of May, the Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is dedicating the display cases at the Mankato branch to work by members of the Mankato Makerspace. This display is part of an ongoing partnership between the BECLS and the Makerspace, which has involved Makerspace instructors teaching virtual classes on paint dipping, jewelry making, and more for the library’s popular “Maker Monday” event series. Through this partnership, the BECLS hopes to increase awareness of the incredible wealth of artistic talent in the region and encourage visitors of every age and skill level to develop their own creative habits and discover the joy of lifelong learning.