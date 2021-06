The legendary author talks about his new TV series “Lisey’s Story,” the man who broke into his home with a “bomb,” and his fight with J.K. Rowling over trans rights. Not merely content with being the master of supernatural horror and one of the most prolific authors of his time, with 62 novels under his belt and counting, Stephen King has emerged as the undisputed champ of source material. There are too many classic film adaptations of King works to list them all, from Carrie and The Shining to Misery and The Shawshank Redemption; on the small screen, you have the underrated Mr. Mercedes, starring Brendan Gleeson, along with over a dozen projects in various stages of production—the most promising of which is Lisey’s Story.