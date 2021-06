Everton host Wolves tonight at Goodison Park knowing it is their final chance to hope for a late European spot in the Premier League table.A late-season collapse in form for Carlo Ancelotti’s side has seen them win just two of their last 11 games, leaving them ninth in the table having been on the cusp of the race for the top four in March.Defeat to bottom club Sheffield United last time out means the Toffees must win both their final two games and hope West Ham fail to pick up another point - as well as improving their goal difference...