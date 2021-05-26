Hulu's 'False Positive' Trailer Is Giving Us 'Rosemary's Baby' Vibes - Watch Now!
The debut trailer for False Positive on Hulu has just debuted, and we’re getting some major Rosemary’s Baby vibes from it!. Here’s a synopsis: After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…www.justjared.com