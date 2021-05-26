Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady used the Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka meme to hilariously mock Aaron Rodgers before 'The Match'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrady and Mickelson lost their match last year to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a fun day of golf that saw Brady hit an incredible hole out for an eagle on a par 4 and then split his pants while taking the ball out of the cup. It didn't...

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#American Football#The Packers#Fg#Bucs#Nfc Championship#Fun#Pants#Golf#Things#Trash Talking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Meme
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
Tampa, FLedglentoday.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. https://www.smithandassociates.com/2021/05/14/22-things-we-love-about-derek-jeters-just-sold-tampa-waterfront-home">The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the first loss on the Green Bay Packers schedule for 2021

Uncertainty surrounds Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entering this season. The Green Bay Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them this season. No NFL franchise has been noisier this offseason than the Packers. News of Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay has circulated since day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. While Rodgers is still employed by the Packers, it is hard to envision how bad things can get in Green Bay if he is not on the team. Assuming he plays one more year in Titletown, when could the Packers suffer their first loss?
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Details About Patriots’ 2020 Locker Room Conversations

Tom Brady was out of sight last season. He was by no means out of mind. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin explained Saturday on WEEI’s “The Ken and Curtis Show” that Brady remained a topic of conversation in the Patriots’ locker room throughout the 2020 NFL campaign, the quarterback’s first with the Buccaneers after leaving New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season. Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL scheduling team says Aaron Rodgers situation had them 'nervous' with choosing Packers prime-time games

The NFL storyline everyone continues to be fascinated by is the ongoing situation between the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, has yet to address the situation himself, but reports claim he told people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team and desires a trade. The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, but this is still a worrisome situation for the franchise.