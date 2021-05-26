Cancel
Unemployment Benefits

La Dolce Vita: Summer season is here, but not enough workers are

Seacoast Online
 5 days ago

Driving through town the other day, it smelled like lilacs and the sea. And I thought, "who WOULDN'T want to come here?". The reality, of course, is that plenty of people do want to come here, and some already have. A year, even two, ago, this would be great news....

News Break
Unemployment Benefits
Grazia

La Dolce Vita With GUESS

She’s a classic heroine. The ingenue perched on the hills, high above the lake, bathed in sunlight, and draped in shades of turmeric, tangerine, scarlet and crimson. Yet, this prima donna of a Fellini-type romance, is tuned in to a new world and she’s wearing her responsibility. She wants to make choices, in life and style, that are helping to commit to a sustainable future.
Fashion Gone Rogue

La Dolce Vita: Aylah Peterson Wears Zara's Italian-Inspired Styles

The home of some of fashion’s most celebrated talents, Zara heads to Italy for a spring-summer 2021 style guide called: La Dolce Vita. Starring model Aylah Peterson, the fashion shoot highlights breezy pieces for the vacation season. From cut-out dresses to wide-leg pants and coordinated separates, these designs channel Mediterranean style.
Remodelista

Summer à la Francaise: Seasonal Essentials from L/Uniform

Spotted, and admired: household goods from new-to-us French brand L/Uniform, founded by Jeanne Signoles (who, as Vogue noted, is the daughter-in-law of Jean-Michel Signoles, owner of Goyard). The company designs and manufactures its collections in its workshops in France, Carcassonne, and Portugal and has shops in Paris and Tokyo. We especially like the home goods, featuring customizable and cheerful utilitarian canvas pieces: pillows, folding camp cots, backpacks, and more, all with a certain French flair.
WFMZ-TV Online

Hersheypark ready for summer season

Hersheypark officially opened for the 2021 season last month, though since then, a lot has changed. This upcoming weekend at the park, daily operations are kicking off, the boardwalk water park is finally opening, and a brand new restaurant is ready to open its doors. WFMZ's Ali Reid was at...
discoverestevan.com

RSM Opening For The Summer Season

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina will be re-opening its doors Sunday. It had been closed to the public due to public health guidelines that are in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. "I am very pleased that the museum will once again be open to the public," Parks,...
Robb Report
Robb Report

Rosé Season Is Here: The 12 Best New Bottles of Pink to Drink This Summer

It’s been a long time since rosé’s old marketing slogan, “Real men drink pink,” made any sense. Well, yes, of course they do. These days, the arguments run to the beauty of Pinot Noir as the foundation variety, or the superiority of a traditional Grenache blend; a preference for fruit-forward West Coast rosés or minerally pinks from Provence; and which Thanksgiving sides work best with rosé—because it’s truly a year-round tipple now. Thanksgiving aside, though, now is the time of year the new “crop” is released, and we can’t resist the chance to get serious about tasting, to spot the best new bottles.
The Guardian

10 of the best summer scents

Usually we’d have planned our summer holidays by now. Alas, those jaunts are looking increasingly unlikely. So, let scent whisk you away. Byredo’s Open Sky, a pomelo, pepper and woody offering, pays homage to travel that “exists neither here nor there” – which sounds about right. And Escentric Molecules’s cult scent won’t transport you to a specific location, but is so magnetic that everyone will find you irresistible. Not ideal for socially distancing, but utterly joyous. If you fancy the Mediteranean, take a ride with Aerin’s Honeysuckle in Bloom. Paris? Diptyque’s sexy, smoky fragrance is inspired by a bar in the city. For a leisurely stroll through a French garden, Lancôme’s Rose Peonia is spot on. Dior’s Eden-Roc will send you to the iconic namesake hotel on the French Riviera. Prefer a sunny spell in Calabria? Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Miller Harris’s bergamot-rich scents are just the ticket. Tom Ford also uses bergamot, but the addition of white flowers and black honey invokes faraway island vibes. Jo Malone’s Tangy Rhubarb is reminiscent of a glorious English summer. And, best-case scenario, that’s exactly what we’ll have.
abc57.com

La Paz Diner to open this summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.—A new diner is set to open in La Paz this summer, according to its owner. La Paz Diner will be located at 857 Michigan Road. Owner Lirije Asani said the plan is to open the diner sometime in July. "I have always seen this location as the...
Modern Mrs. Darcy

The 2021 Summer Reading Guide is here!

Today we’re welcoming summer in style, along with a bright and beautiful new reading season: the TENTH annual Summer Reading Guide is here!. Our 2021 edition is really something special, and I’m so excited to put it in your hands!. If you subscribe to our emails, it should hit your...
hourdetroit.com

How to Make Mani Osteria and Bar's Dolce Vita Cocktail

Ann Arbor Italian spot Mani Osteria and Bar is sharing the recipe for its Dolce Vita cocktail. The refreshing beverage is made with gin, blackberry-ginger syrup, and prosecco. Learn how to craft it at home using the instructions below. How to Make Mani Osteria and Bar’s Dolce Vita. Ingredients. 3/4...
britishmuslim-magazine.com

YOUR SUMMER ISSUE IS HERE!

Feeling Hopeful! Who doesn’t love summer? It’s hard not to feel a bit more hopeful when the blossom is out and daffodils are bobbing about in the breeze. Get outdoors and get physical – why not take some inspiration this issue and head to the hills in the Lake District, Scottish Highlands or Wales.
bioprepwatch.com

Watch out for ticks in La Belle County this summer

Experts warn that Quebecers who still spend their summer indulging in outdoor activities will have to be careful because the ticks that carry Lyme disease continue to spread. “There are those who still think it is a strange disease, that we catch it in the Amazon. Carl Dubois, vice president of the Lyme Disease Association of Quebec (AMLQ), insists that ticks know no boundaries and neither do the animals that carry them.
camillestyles.com

It's Official: Dinner Party Season Has Arrived! Here's How I Created An Earthy Summer Table In My Backyard

It’s official: backyard party season is here, and I know I’m not the only one who wants to shout “hooray!” from the rooftops every time I step outside and feel the sunshine on my skin. We’re in that blissful early summer moment when I want to eat every single meal outside. And this year, after a winter that dragged on as we huddled behind masks and zoom calls, feels especially celebratory. As we emerge from our social distanced caves and start re-gathering with friends and family, my focus is on bright seasonal recipes and simple table setting ideas to elevate the vibe. It doesn’t take much: think a beautiful tablecloth or a set of handmade bowls that take center stage on an otherwise minimal table.