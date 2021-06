Lawmakers in Texas have finalized writing a bill that would impose some of the most restrictive voting measures in the United States. The bill seems all but certain to pass the state’s House and Senate before Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, signs it into law. President Joe Biden harshly criticized the bill Saturday, characterizing it as “part of an assault on democracy” that has become evident in several states since the 2020 elections. “It’s wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote,” Biden said in a statement.