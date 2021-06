The World Health Organisation has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac despite some gaps in the available trial data, making it the second Chinese-produced shot to get WHO endorsement. In a statement, the UN health agency said that it recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of two to four weeks. The WHO said that efficacy results showed the vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51 per cent of those fully vaccinated, and prevented severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation in 100 per cent of the studied population....