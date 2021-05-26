More Than Half Of All U.S. Moviegoers Will See Five Or More Films This Summer, Fandango Poll Finds
Some great news heading into Memorial Day weekend, when Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s Cruella are set to kick off the summer season: Fandango reports that, according to a recent poll of 4,000-plus ticket buyers, 64% will watch a movie or more movies in a theater, and 96% of all ticket buyers will see “multiple movies.” Overall, 87% mentioned that going to the movies ranked as No. 1 in their summer plans.deadline.com