More Than Half Of All U.S. Moviegoers Will See Five Or More Films This Summer, Fandango Poll Finds

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Some great news heading into Memorial Day weekend, when Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s Cruella are set to kick off the summer season: Fandango reports that, according to a recent poll of 4,000-plus ticket buyers, 64% will watch a movie or more movies in a theater, and 96% of all ticket buyers will see “multiple movies.” Overall, 87% mentioned that going to the movies ranked as No. 1 in their summer plans.

