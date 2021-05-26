Unlearning fear, examining traumas are key to achieving diversity and inclusion

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. From leveraging a diverse array of viewpoints to having a team whose members better represent (and can therefore better serve) its customer base, an inclusive organization reaps many benefits. While many leaders understand this and want to increase their company’s diversity, they may not be sure of how to do so effectively. Additionally, they must also be cautious not to approach diversity initiatives in a way that falls back on tokenism.