Health

How to ease back into social situations as restrictions are lifted

KING-5
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of wearing a mask, keeping a distance and staying home, socializing with other people again might feel a little overwhelming. Luckily, there are ways to help feel better about getting back out in public. University of Washington psychologist Jonathan Kanter joins New Day NW to...

Health
Health ServicesDuluth News Tribune

Essentia eases visitor restrictions

Essentia Health announced Thursday that it will now allow two adult visitors per patient in clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. The health system is easing its visitor restrictions as positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations decrease and vaccinations increase. Masks will still be required for all patients, visitors and staff. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they can enter.
Raleigh, NCgreensboro.com

Stressed about being back in crowds as COVID-19 restrictions ease? Experts offer advice.

RALEIGH — Returning to a normal social life can be stressful as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that fully vaccinated people can participate in small or large activities indoors or outdoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Now, businesses like bars and restaurants have started to welcome customers as more people get vaccinated.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Tips on dating as pandemic restrictions are eased

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anxiety, depression, and loneliness increased during the pandemic. Now that more people are vaccinated and restrictions are lifting, some people want to make connections with others. Specifically, they want to find love. Before you jump back into the dating scene, be mindful of dating expectations. For some...
Tennessee Stateupdatenews360.com

Lockdown restrictions likely to be eased in TN

From next week, Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are most likely to be eased in Tamilnadu, say sources. They point out to the reduction in the cases of Covid-19 in the State and a statement by Chief Minister M K Stalin that the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 could not be extended endlessly and people’s cooperation was needed to put a full stop to it soon.
Travelmeadowlakenow.com

Iqaluit to ease public health restrictions Thursday as COVID-19 outbreak eases

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Iqaluit will start easing public health restrictions on Thursday as the city continues to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will reopen that day for part-time in-class learning, people can gather in groups of five indoors and workplaces will be able to reopen with mandatory mask-wearing. Nine...
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Seeking Help For Childhood Obesity

Q: Our preteen son is extremely overweight. I want to help him trim down and learn better habits while he's young. Do you have any advice?. Jim: Statistics regularly show that childhood obesity is a serious problem. Children who are clinically obese are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, arthritis and even early death. That's not to mention the toll it typically puts on their self-esteem. So, I'd strongly suggest you start by discussing this issue with your child's doctor.
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

Stress Relief: From the Pandemic to the Everyday

It’s a low-grade fear. An edginess, a dread. A cold wind that won’t stop howling. It’s not so much a storm as the certainty that one is coming. Always… coming. Sunny days are just an interlude. You can’t relax. Can’t let your guard down. All peace is temporary, short-term. It’s...
Yogarepublic-online.com

Stop the stigma – mental health matters

Diet and exercise play an important part in a healthy lifestyle. We purchase the latest magazine containing healthy recipes and sign up for a membership at the local gym. We share our experiences with friends stating how quinoia can be used to make our new favorite dish or how our body aches from participating in yoga three days a week. The conversations are simple and carefree.
Mental Healthdreamwidth.org

the research project needs better naps (Reply)

Reason was up early after falling asleep a bit late last night. She attributes the former to me, alas. Meanwhile, I dreamt I'd emailed a friend from grad school---the one who between 24 and 34 broke up with a prof, beat lymphoma, married a fellow grad student, had two kids, buried her mother (only parent she'd known), got a good job, and had her third child---to unburden myself about health woes. This is the thing about grad school since the 1990s, however: one knows not to email friends who teach unless one's in casual contact already or it's an emergency because they drop regularly off personal messages or Twitter or what have you for multiple months per year, while requests from their students and their committee/dept/etc. duties are too much. We aren't in casual contact because, like nearly everyone I was friends with during grad school, she now lives several thousand km away. Thus instead I awoke wondering how she's doing, whether she's okay. Her mother escaped cancer several times before succumbing; both stress and environmental factors contributed, for both of them.
Mental Healthukedchat.com

Mental health as a continuum – IT’S OK!

This is going to be a controversial blog so I just want to note here that these thoughts are my own ideas and not backed up by research. I purely write them here to share my thoughts and know what others think of them. I do not wish to scare anyone or offend anyone.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

Social Media’s Positive and Negative Impact on Mental Health

There’s no denying that social media has its advantages. Keeping us connected to our loved ones around the world, keeping us entertained, and giving us an outlet to express ourselves. Especially during the pandemic, different platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse kept us entertained. I mean, can you imagine being stuck at home in 2003, playing snake on your Nokia? Well, yes, we’re pretty lucky. Sadly, there’s not always the case. Social media has many disadvantages; from bullying to self-hate, social media significantly affects mental health.
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? App of the day: Chopra Meditation

Of all the categories in the app stores, few saw growth and downloads in the past year more than apps for meditation and personal growth. COVID-19, isolation, and a stressful election are all to blame. New meditation apps popped up all of 2020, including one from spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains How Daydreaming Reduces Anxiety

Sometimes you need to get away from it all. Daydreaming is a great way to do this if you can’t physically get away. Fantasizing about something that makes you happy…well, makes you happy. Sometimes it can be taboo – it comes with a notion that you’re wasting time or not...
Healthpsychcongress.com

Telephone Visits Not Recommended Telehealth Treatment Medium For TD Evaluation

In this video, Rif El-Mallakh, MD, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Kentucky, discusses his study that found that experts feel telephone visits are not adequate for the evaluation of tardive dyskinesia (TD), and while still challenging, video interviews should be utilized instead to see the patient’s physical health. Researchers...
Health1015khits.com

How Starting A Mindfulness Practice Can Help You

Having trouble paying attention? You’re not the only one! I have had some serious brain fog lately and now that I’m working part of my day from home and part at the radio studios, my thoughts feel pulled in many directions. According to a study from Harvard, our minds are wandering nearly half the time we’re awake, which can make it hard to get something done. We need to be paying attention to the present moment to be focused and productive and that’s where mindfulness comes in. The term includes a range of practices, like breathing exercises and guided meditations and it not only helps with focus, but can lessen pain, improve sleep and ease stress and anxiety as well.
Mental Healthfarmweek.com

Defying body clock ‘linked to depression and reduced wellbeing’

People whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing, according to a study. Researchers also found the most robust evidence to date that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression and improves wellbeing.