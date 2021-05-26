Tips for getting back on track with healthy eating and fitness

The advantages of having a healthy weight are irrefutable. Losing only 5 to 10 percent of your weight can boost your overall wellbeing. It can also lessen the risk of health complications such as heart conditions, diabetes, and obesity. On the other hand, dropping extra pounds may also result in unforeseen challenges. Many of these problems occur when you shed a substantial amount of weight in a short time span, particularly under fad diets. These diets often come with the promise of losing weight in under a week. Although plenty of positives may skyrocket, including a healthier lifestyle, an increase in your energy levels, better hair, and skin, et al; the downsides are likely to vary by person and their weight loss journey.