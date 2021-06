New Delhi– The coronavirus pandemic is leaving millions of people sick, unemployed and struggling. It is not just about the virus itself. It has brought with it hunger, loneliness, homelessness and violence and domestic abuse. It’s natural to feel helpless in this situation, but no matter who you are, or what your situation is, you can make a difference. The life is more meaningful if you live not only for yourself but help others. Poor people are an integral part of our society and everyone should not turn a blind eye towards them but help them.