Ravens Could See Early Production From Rookie Class. Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, the Ravens could see immediate production from their rookie class. "The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.