Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Oneida; Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Middleville to near Plymouth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Several reports of downed trees and wires with this line of thunderstorms. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Edmeston, Waterville, Sherburne, Pittsfield, Springfield, Richfield Springs, Burlington, New Berlin and Columbus. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH