Luzerne County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waller, or 13 miles northwest of Berwick, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Harveys Lake, Shickshinny, New Columbus, Sweet Valley, Huntington Mills, Alden, Ricketts Glen State Park and Pikes Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
