Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

Police in Kerrville, Texas have arrested an apparent white supremacist who they say was planning a mass shooting at a local Walmart.Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was plotting the attack from his home filled with weapons and neo-Nazi paraphernalia, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says – but they put him in jail before he could carry it out.“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement. “The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.”Over the course of a weeklong operation, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office determined that Mr Blevins had...