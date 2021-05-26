Maine Children’s Museum Sets Opening Day For Amazing New Location

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season for tourism in Vacationland. Maine now has dropped the mask mandates, physical distancing, and limits on gather sizes. Yes, there will still be some places and spaces that masks will be requested or required, but it is a giant leap back to normal. Maine has a high percentage of Mainers vaccinated and is now starting to offer the shots to school kids before school lets to help set the state up for further success this summer and fall. All this means events cans start to happen like concerts, festivals, and weddings. Business can get back to full capacity to welcome the summer season.