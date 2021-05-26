Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Maine Children’s Museum Sets Opening Day For Amazing New Location

By Cooper Fox
Posted by 
92 Moose
92 Moose
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades, Maine families have been making a road trip to Portland to enjoy the Children's Museum of Maine. According to Wikipedia, the museum first opened in a very small space at Fort Williams Park in 1976. In 1980, it moved to Stevens Avenue in Portland. And, in 1991, the museum expanded again, moving into the old Chamber of Commerce building on Free Street. A few years ago, it was announced the museum would be moving, and expanding, again.

92moose.fm
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Suburbs#Art#Opening Day#Live Theater#Live Theatre#Maine Children#Maine Children S Museum#The Children S Museum#Wikipedia#Chamber Of Commerce#Wmtw#The Native Americans#European#Location#Maine Families#Area History#Free Street#Fort Williams Park#Science Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Wilton May Hold A Scaled Back Blueberry Festival For 2021

The Wilton Blueberry Festival may be back for 2021…sort of. In May, the Wilton Blueberry Festival decided to cancel the event for this summer. Then the state of Maine dropped the masking and distancing mandates; the committee agreed to stand by their decision to keep the event canceled. I have...
Augusta, MEPosted by
92 Moose

The Story of Augusta’s Goosey is Charming

If you grew up in Augusta, have been around Augusta for a while, or you went to Farrington School in Augusta…you know about Goose, Georgie the Goose, or Goosey. If you remember Goose, you are going to love the book written by Barbara Walsh. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, along with artist Abby Grieg created the "The Goose Lady" book that is now available.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

You Can Fish In Maine For Free This Weekend

Looking for a fun way to get the entire family outside this weekend?. The State of Maine is holding another free fishing weekend this weekend, June 5th and 6th. Both Mainers and non-residents are eligible for the opportunity as long as they are not otherwise prohibited from fishing. Keep in...
Portland, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Maine Celtics Going Green to Feed Maine Kids

I love a story that has to do with giving back, and this story is a good one. The Maine Celtics, Maine's basketball team that used to be the Maine Red Claws, with TD Bank, donated plants to the Full Plates Full Potential and Cultivating Community. Full Plates Full Potential...
Paris, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Paris, Maine Town Office Offers Allure Perfume Review

What FUN! Allure Magazine decided to work on a feature that reviewed Chanel's Coco Madamoiselle L'Eau Privee perfume. Ohlala, I say. The twist on the fashion magazine doing this perfume review is…they asked different Parises (I guess that is the plural for Paris) to take part. As in Paris, Tennessee, Idaho, Ontario, and PARIS, MAINE!
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Bicentennial Parade Rescheduled For August 21st 2021

2020 was a year that most people would never forget, even though most of us want to. It was a year of quarantine, mandatory masks, and no live events. The good news, 2021 is the year that the world can gather with friends and family, ditch the masks (for those who choose to do so), and probably the best of all, we can attend live events again. Yes, festivals, concerts, and parades are back! That means we can now celebrate a very special birthday!
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

A Gorgeous Maine Wildlife Refuge is Seeking Summer Volunteers

Maine is full of so many different jobs and opportunities for anyone who wants to take advantage of them. One of the coolest opportunities this state offers is the option to take a job or volunteer position working outside in Maine's natural beauty. Well, that's exactly what one place is looking for right now.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Central Maine Memorial Day Weekend Safety Tips

It's been a super long and trying 12 months, but you don't need us to tell you that. The pandemic has kept Americans cooped up unable to get out and really enjoy friends, family and group activities. With the lifting of mandates around the country and here and Maine, all of that is about to change. And, we can expect the most movement and travel we've seen since March of 2020.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine’s Summer Season Starts This Weekend

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season for tourism in Vacationland. Maine now has dropped the mask mandates, physical distancing, and limits on gather sizes. Yes, there will still be some places and spaces that masks will be requested or required, but it is a giant leap back to normal. Maine has a high percentage of Mainers vaccinated and is now starting to offer the shots to school kids before school lets to help set the state up for further success this summer and fall. All this means events cans start to happen like concerts, festivals, and weddings. Business can get back to full capacity to welcome the summer season.
Sidney, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Snow Pond In Sidney To Host Music & Brewfest

It's fair to say that 2021 is looking to be a much more promising year for outdoor events and activities. Our good friends at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, in Sidney are so excited about finally being able to get out and join friends and family under the pines that they have announced a brand new event.... "Snow Pond on Tap" a craft brew & music festival slated for September 11th on beautiful Messalonskee Lake.
Waterville, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Drip City Arcade Bar In Waterville Hosting 90s Themed Party

Who doesn't love to throw it back to when they were younger? After all, the decade you grew up in shaped who you are. Because of that, I often look back and wonder what it would be like to dress up as if it were still the 90's. I'm talking the whole get-up: windbreakers, tube tops, flannel shirts, baggy jeans, and even crimped hair.
Augusta, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Show And Sell: What’s For Sale on Seize The Deal

Have you ever checked out our Seize the Deal website site on our page? IF not...you should. There is so much there for you, for summer fun, for Father's Day. With Seize the Deal you will always save 30% to 50%...and sometimes even more. So ya...it is always a good deal.