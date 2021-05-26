Maine Children’s Museum Sets Opening Day For Amazing New Location
For decades, Maine families have been making a road trip to Portland to enjoy the Children's Museum of Maine. According to Wikipedia, the museum first opened in a very small space at Fort Williams Park in 1976. In 1980, it moved to Stevens Avenue in Portland. And, in 1991, the museum expanded again, moving into the old Chamber of Commerce building on Free Street. A few years ago, it was announced the museum would be moving, and expanding, again.