Jerry Hume, 86, Thurman, IA

Jerris C. Hume, age 86 of Thurman, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Jerris Cole “Jerry” Hume was born September 17, 1934 in Thurman, Iowa to Robert and Florence (Snodgrass) Hume. Jerry lived his entire life in Fremont County, Iowa in the communities of Thurman and Sidney. Jerry attended Thurman Public School graduating with the Class of 1952. 1952 was a very important year in Jerry's life. His family decided to visit the Christian Church in Sidney. He told his three kids that is where he met the prettiest girl he had ever laid eyes on - Patsy Barnes. Patsy must have considered Jerry to be as handsome as she was pretty. They wed on April 18, 1952 at the Methodist Parsonage in Glenwood, Iowa. Jerry and Patsy were blessed with three children: Jennifer, Debora and David.