Seven hours of explosive testimony from Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3AkI_0aCGjICC00

The British government ‘disastrously’ failed the public by mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, Dominic Cummings told MPs today.

The Prime Minister's former top adviser spent a marathon seven hours and seven minutes answering questions and delivering his own excoriating verdict on Boris Johnson’s handling of the crisis, but more pointedly on the role of Health Secretary Matt Hancock whose resignation he said he called for on countless occasions.

Johnson defended his Government’s record when challenged in PMQs by Labour leader Keir Starmer and later confirmed his support for the beleaguered Hancock.

