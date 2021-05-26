Long-planned apartment project in Tower Grove South could move forward

A new bill introduced by DC At-Large Councilmember Robert White would allow DC to pay landlords to turn existing units into dedicated affordable housing. The bill, dubbed the Generating Affordability in Neighborhoods (GAIN) Act, would create a program through which landlords could apply for funding. In return, those landlords would establish affordability covenants for some of their units, setting them aside for households making less than 50% of the median family income (MFI), and keeping the rents low.