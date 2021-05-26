Camp 18 is home to rich history, food

Yum! Florida Serves Up A Rich Menu Of Food Festivals. According to the old saying “the road to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” and I think it is the same in the case of travelers (of both sexes!). No wonder Florida is such a popular destination for vacations and staycations: it not only has abundant and excellent restaurants, cafes, and bistros but also a varied menu of food festivals each year. These events, mostly outdoors, feature not only various foods and beverages, but often also live music, arts and crafts fairs and other activities as well as, in some cases, international flavor. For example, everyone can celebrate Greece during the annual Greek Festival in St. Augustine, feel German for a day in Miami and other Florida cities during Oktoberfest and go on a culinary trip around the world during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival in Orlando.