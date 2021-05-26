Cancel
La Plata, MD

Charles County Commissioners Meeting May 25 Update

By Charles County Government
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA, Md. - On Tuesday, May 25, County Administrator Mark Belton, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives, Goal 5: Quality of Life. This goal includes public safety, recreation and entertainment, and affordable/ workforce housing.

Charles County, MDccboe.com

CCPS partnering with health department for youth vaccine clinics

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host vaccine clinics at area high schools for children. Priority registration is for children ages 12 and older. Registration for the below clinics is available on the health department website at https://charlescountyhealth.org/. The clinics will...
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Maryland reports fewest new cases since March 2020

CUMBERLAND — Two days after lifting most coronavirus-related mask restrictions, Maryland health officials reported Monday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and a 7-day positivity rate that tied a pandemic low. The 212 cases reported by the Department of Health were the lowest total since March...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Donates Lunches to Vaccinators

LA PLATA, Md. – May 14, 2021 – University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center donated approximately 100 boxed lunches to the vaccinators and staff at the state’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The donated lunches were in recognition of National Hospital Week and in support of the team of […] The post UM Charles Regional Donates Lunches to Vaccinators appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
La Plata, MDBay Net

Chesapeake Conservancy Partners With Charles County To Provide Summer Interns

LA PLATA, Md. - Charles County Government is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Chesapeake Conservancy to hire two student interns from Morgan State University, Khadija Smith and Nicholas Wright, through its Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory (PEARL) Summer Internship program. Chesapeake Conservancy’s Conservation Innovation Center will...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland Statescotteblog.com

Michael Hough announces candidacy for Frederick County Executive

Maryland State Senator Michael Hough (District 4 – Carroll County & Frederick County) announced his candidacy for Frederick County Executive. Here is his announcement on Facebook:. Today I am announcing my candidacy for Frederick County Executive. We cannot let Frederick County become Montgomery County North with overcrowding, congested roads, high...
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 10-14, 2021

The Southern Maryland Chronicle’s “Week in Review” brings you some of the most-read articles from the week, along with major news and articles you may have missed. The Chronicle publishes to its website at 5 am, 9 am, and 2 pm Monday-Friday. Breaking or major news is published almost immediately. We also published to Facebook […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 10-14, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Charles County, MDPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Charles County, Md. Is Open for Sight Seekers

Bordered by the Potomac River to the west and Patuxent River to the east, there are over 300 miles of shoreline, endless backroads, and countless eateries to uncover in Charles County, Md. Located within a few hours’ drive from major cities like Washington, D.C., Richmond, Baltimore, and Raleigh, the peninsula is perfectly located for your next day trip or a week-long getaway.
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.