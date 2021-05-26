Charles County Commissioners Meeting May 25 Update
LA PLATA, Md. - On Tuesday, May 25, County Administrator Mark Belton, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives, Goal 5: Quality of Life. This goal includes public safety, recreation and entertainment, and affordable/ workforce housing.www.thebaynet.com